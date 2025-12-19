Fiona Apple Releases Vinyl Version Of “Pretrial” Benefitting Let Her Go Home Initiatives

Home News Steven Taylor December 19th, 2025 - 4:40 PM

American singer-songwriter Fiona Apple has released a Vinyl for her moving female-focused protest anthem “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home).” As part of the song’s message against the injustices of the cash-bail system, every sale of the album will benefit Let Her Go initiatives. The new release is available for sale on Apple’s website.

The 12-inch vinyl features the titular track “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home)” and various companions to the piece, including both an instrumental and an an intimate “practice” release of the single, and the track “Court Watchers (Narration & Original Score by Fiona Apple)” on Side B. The latter track originates from a documentary short Apple worked on alongside the National Courtwach Network encouraging average people to volunteer for “court watching,” where people observe and assess court producing for the sake of fair and efficient procedures. The release itself is filled with details from Apple herself, such as the cover drawn by her, a specially etched vinyl and an engraved sleeve. Randomly inserted into pressings is also a limited quality of photo cards signed by Apple herself.

For every unit sold, at least $7 will be sent to the Let Her Go Home initiatives, which aim to help fight the injustices of the cash bail systems inflicted on women and provide bail funds for presumed innocent women and mothers who are jailed simply for not having the money to cover the bail.

Fiona Apple – “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home)” 12” Vinyl Tracklist

Side A

1. “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home)”

2. “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home) (Instrumental)”

3. “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home) (Practice)”

Side B