Tedeschi Trucks’ Mike Mattison Announces New Solo Album For January 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Going Down The Alley”

Vocalist for the Grammy-winning blues group. Tedeschi Trucks’ Band, Mike Mattison announced the release of his third solo studio album, Turn A Midnight Corner. Mattison tours with his band, The Trash Magic and produced his first solo album all the way back in 2014 with, You Can’t Fight Love. His next piece is set to release for January of 2026 and he even has a few shows scheduled throughout the winter to debut the album.

His most recent release, and first from this project was released earlier this week and is titled “Going Down The Alley”. The track is blues rock and features a few guitars that alternate between a simple walking blues rhythm, a lower guitar plucking pattern similar to that of the Tennessee Two, and some blues licks in between that help marry the sounds together. Traces of Mattison’s time with Tedeschi Trucks’ can be heard throughout the track especially in these areas. It is a light, quick double time track tailored for Mattison’s vocals, which flow right over the rest of the track.

Fans will have plenty to look forward to this winter when Mattison makes 14 stops throughout January and February of 2026. Mattison will make his stops mainly in the east with some New England stops in Massachusetts and Connecticut, along with neighboring New York. Mattison will also head south during his brief trip including stops in Texas and the southeastern United States. Until then, fans can be on the lookout for his new album which will be available across all platforms on January 16.