NEW MUSIC ALERT: Kira Metcalf Shares Sincere New Single & Video “Good”

Leila Franco December 6th, 2025 - 3:02 PM

Kira Metcalf has just released her single “Good,” a gripping new song and animated video that is cementing her in the indie music genre. Metcalf uses her poetic lyricism to dive into the contradictions of desire, shame, womanhood, grief and the pressures of late-stage capitalism. Drawing comparisons to artists like Mitski, Jeff Buckley and Fiona Apple, she resists easy categorization, pulling instead from influences as wide-ranging as Nirvana, Sarah Vaughan and Leonard Cohen.

“Good” channels that unfiltered intensity into a song that feels like touching a bruise you can’t stop pressing. The track unfolds in waves. It is haunting and intimate which echoes Metcalf’s ability to lure listeners into emotional territory that’s unsettling but impossible to turn away from.

The accompanying video is presented through hand-drawn, sketch-like animation, the visuals change with recurring motifs of eyes and fire. Lyrics appear on screen like confessions, one of the most telling lyrics of the song being, “Believe me I’m trying / You can’t see but I’ve sprung a leak / Leave me I’m drowning / Please don’t leave I can’t breathe.” Matching the theme of her upcoming album Lessons in Majestic Humiliation, this song perfectly shows the feeling of wanting to disappear and desperately wanting to be seen.