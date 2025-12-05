Louis Tomlinson Announces New Album How Did I Get Here For January 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Palaces”

Home News Anthony Salvato December 5th, 2025 - 9:21 AM

Former member of pop group One Direction, singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson released a new single in preparation for his fourth studio album. “Palaces” released earlier this week as the second single early release for his upcoming album How Did I Get Here which is set to release in January of 2026.

“Palaces” is described as “ a punchy and anthemic slice of guitar led pop about going back to your hometown”. In his third studio album, Live, Tomlinson showcased his abilities as both a performer and lyricist. In this next project, he looks to build off of his prior success and continue to grow and forge his own reputation outside of one of the most popular pop groups of the 2010s.

Tomlinson’s first single released for the upcoming album, “Lemonade” has already surpassed over 10 millions streams since its release dating back to late September. Along with the album, Tomlinson will hit the road to tour the album around North America making stops in both the U.S. and Canada. The tour kicks off in early June in Vancouver, Canada and runs with plenty of back to back shows throughout June before wrapping up things in late July in Miami.

The track is more rock and pop filled with distorted guitar, and a full band with a driving drum rhythm throughout the track. Tomlinson plays the role of front man in front of his studio band and is backed up by a few harmonies. The song is fast-paced and upbeat and reminiscent to that of 21 Pilots or even Rex Orange Country. So far, with the success of the first track and the strong presence of the second, fans will have plenty to look forward to in the new year.