mxdwn Premiere: Samantha Leah Shares Sultry New Single & Video “Acrobat”

Skyy Rincon December 2nd, 2025 - 7:00 AM

Dark pop singer-songwriter Samantha Leah has shared a sultry new single entitled “Acrobat.” The song features jazzy arrangements, vivid vocals, fantastical lyrics and an overall sense of dreaminess which is aptly explored in the accompanying music video. “Acrobat” was co-composed and produced alongside Marvin Fockens with Caden Jester handling the track’s mixing and mastering.

Speaking on the mystical nature of the song, Samantha Leah offered, “’Acrobat’ is one of the most ‘me’ songs I’ve ever made. The video drops you straight into a vintage cabaret dreamscape, and the story follows my fantasy of a mesmerizing bartender who moves like she’s performing on a private stage just for me. I then get lost in her universe. As a Pisces, I basically live in my imagination, so getting to bring that dreamworld to life in both the song and visual feels incredibly special to me.”

The visual, directed by Tatiana Paris, taps into the cinematic nature of the lyrics and tells the story of a bartender turned cabaret dancer. The woman’s mesmerizing moves and glimmering apparel seemingly hypnotize the patrons, including Leah herself. Sonically, the video complements the song’s sensual themes with its alluring horns and provocative piano propelling the track forward while Leah’s vibrant vocals sing candidly about her spellbinding attraction. Elsewhere in the music video, dancers are seen working the pole, again harkening back to the song’s overall intimate theme.

Leah has previously shared several other singles this year including “Violet Flame,” “Porcelain,” “Moonflowers,” “Encore!” and “Smile.” She has also released a three song EP entitled Of Earth And Ether.