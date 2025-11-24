Sebastien Tellier Teams Up With Slayyyter & Nile Rodgers On Collaborative New Single “Thrill Of The Night”

Home News Anthony Salvato November 24th, 2025 - 9:37 PM

French electro-pop artist, Sebastien Tellier announced that he’ll be releasing a new album before the end of the year, and did so by releasing another single for the new project titled “Thrill of the Night”. “Thrtill of the Night” is a fast upbeat track fit for a club or really anywhere with a dance floor. In his own words, Tellier described the song as one that had “the desire to relive those club years”. The song is strong rhythmically, perhaps due to it featuring legendary guitarist, Nile Rodgers, along with up and coming pop star Slayyyter.

The track is also said to lean a little more into Tellier’s roots in the Euro-pop scene. Tellier even competed in Eurovision in 2008 with his song Divine leading the way. Now, he’s taken that style to his newest project, where he hopes to capture the liveliness of a club, with some of his classic sounds, along with the fusion of Rodgers and Slayyyter.

The track is one the first new pieces that will appear in Tellier’s upcoming album Kiss the Beast which is set to release on Jan. 30. Kiss the Beast will be Tellier’s first album in over five years and will be the 13th studio album of his career, excluding his movie and series soundtracks. The single doesn’t have a music video yet, nor do any of the other singles released in anticipation of the album, however those could come in the next few months leading up to the release.