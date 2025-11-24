Sam Fender Shares Thoughtful New Single “I’m Always On Stage”

Home News Anthony Salvato November 24th, 2025 - 9:33 PM

Just under two weeks before the release of the deluxe for his album People Watching releases, Sam Fender unveiled a heart-felt new track titled, “I’m Always on Stage”. The deluxe will include the 11 songs from the original album along with eight new tracks, including “I’m Always on Stage”, and some duets with some big names including Elton John and Olivia Deane. People Watching is just the third studio album release of Fender’s young career but could prove to be one of his biggest releases yet.

“I’m Always on Stage” finally makes its digital debut after being released previously as a bonus track for a Record Store Day EP titled Me and the Dog. The track could likely serve as the final single released before the deluxe’s full unveiling in just a few days. “I’m Always on Stage” is a slow ballad that opens simply with acoustic guitar before fender enters with his vocals. Fender pours his heart out in both his lyrics and vocals as he explores some of the harder times of his career so far. Fender even goes on to say in the song “If you see me smiling, it’s forceful and violent. You had my soul when it was vibrant before I lost it on a stage.”

The lyric video released with the song also plays into the themes of darkness and struggle as the entire video is gray and black with some scenes of lights passing by or fading in and out throughout the video.

So far, Fender has received high praise for his recent tracks as they’re quickly gaining traction across all major streaming platforms. It will be interesting to see how he follows this up with the next few unreleased tracks when the full length deluxe drops on Dec. 1.