Jazz From Hell Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Imperial Triumphant, Kilter, JerseyBand & More

Home News Anthony Salvato November 24th, 2025 - 9:39 PM

Touted as New York City’s “Most Experimental New Music Event”, the Jazz from Hell Festival will take over LePoisson Rouge in New York in just under three weeks from now. Headlining the festival are metal trio Imperial Triumphant and Goldstar Metropole Orchestra.

The festival looks to combine these two different genres and create a metal-fusion and big band sound with the two groups. The bands will look to find harmony between the “technical metal” and “jazz complexity” to create something that hasn’t been done before.

The festival heads to Le Poisson Rouge as it’s been home to many other festivals such as this that look to pioneer a new genre. Tickets can be purchased online before the show for $40, and the day of the show for $50. The festival is one night only taking place on Dec. 12.

All are welcome to the show, organizers for the event say “For audiences drawn to bold and unconventional music, JAZZ From HELL promises a standout event in the winter concert season.”