FBI Director Kash Patel Receives Criticism Over Use Of SWAT Teams To Protect Country Singer Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins

Cait Stoddard November 24th, 2025 - 5:52 PM

According to Consequence.net, FBI director Kash Patel is receiving criticism from across the globe for his habit of flying SWAT teams around America to protect himself and his girlfriend, aspiring country singer Alexis Wilkins. Concerns raised by DC ethics watchdogs, reporters and conservative podcasters include the cost to taxpayers of the private flights, abuses of power ranging from the small to the large authority to hire out jets for private, as well as the effectiveness of relying on adrenaline-junkie SWAT teams for jobs that demand patience, blending in and other skills that are the opposite of their training.

As the New York Times reports, the issue grew after Wilkins performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the National Rifle Association’s annual Atlanta conference in the spring. The assembled SWAT team had flown in on little notice and were given even fewer directions. They left the party early and it kind of seems like they were just bored. This led Patel to a meltdown, reportedly about safety and communication.

Patel and Wilkins have been dating for three years and before he became the head of the FBI, Patel raised his profile by criticizing the jet usage of former director Christopher Wray. “Maybe we ground that plane,” Patel once said. “Fifteen thousand dollars every time it takes off. Just a thought.”