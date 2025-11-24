Deafheaven’s George Clarke Joins Jay Weinberg On His Debut Solo Single “Sandstone”

Home News Anthony Salvato November 24th, 2025 - 9:43 PM

Vocalist of the band Deafheaven, George Clarke, and former Slipknot drummer, and current drummer of Suicidal Tendencies, Jay Weinberg teamed up earlier this week to release their new track titled “Sandstone”. Weinberg, son of former E Street Band drummer, Max Weinberg, grew up around music his entire life. In fact, for the new track, while Clarke holds down the vocals, Weinberg plays every other instrument used in the song.

The song itself is quite lengthy, running over seven minutes long. The track is filled with heavy distortion, loud drums, and screeching vocals from Clarke. Both Clarke’s and Weinberg’s musical pasts play into the sound here, as the track is both heavy, loud, and fast.

There’s also a visualizer video that was released with the song earlier this week. The video features Weinberg playing all of the instruments in various scenes along with Clarke singing. The video starts in black and white as Weinberg walks up to the drum kit, as he starts playing, the video begins to fade to blue while it changes color throughout. There’s a filter on the video throughout that creates an oily effect over the screen that enters with the colors and fades out at the end of the video when it resets to black and white.

Whether or not this is the start of a solo career for Weinberg remains unclear. However, this track proves to be a fun collaboration between two talented artists doing what they do best.