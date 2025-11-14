Ima Robot Shares Music Video For Previously Unreleased Song “Search And Destroy”

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 14th, 2025 - 7:32 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Olmsted

Ima Robot have returned with a burst of long buried chaos with the release of a new music video for their previously unreleased track “Search and Destroy.” The video arrives alongside the long lost album of the same name which resurfaced nearly twenty years after it disappeared into the archives. For a band known for unpredictability and anti pop rebellion this visual reintroduction feels both mythic and fitting.

The “Search and Destroy” video directed by Jay Wesley taps into Ima Robot’s signature mix of satire, paranoia and hyperactive energy. Rather than relying on nostalgia Wesley leans into a surreal animated style that heightens the band’s early 2000s identity. Bright sports cars loop through endless suburban grids, identical houses circle towering city buildings and sudden bursts of distortion break through the frame. The world feels uncanny and intentionally overstimulating which matches the tension and playfulness of the song. Every sequence captures Ima Robot’s chaotic humor and theatrical edge which helped define their cult status during their early years. The video becomes more than just a visual companion. It acts as a portal into the band’s offbeat universe with bold color sharp movement and a sense of barely contained frenzy.

Wesley’s direction amplifies the track’s mix of scraping guitars, electronic static and urgent vocals. The video reflects these contrasts as it shifts between manic motion and eerie quiet. It offers a fresh interpretation of the band’s energy while honoring the raw spirit that made them unforgettable. In doing so it reintroduces Ima Robot to a new generation while giving longtime fans the return they have waited for.

“Search and Destroy” stands as a vivid reawakening of Ima Robot’s feral creativity. The video revives the thrill irreverence and emotional volatility that shaped the band’s identity, proving that some stories circle back when the moment is right.