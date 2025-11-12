Coda Music Launches Tool to Identify AI in Music

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 12th, 2025 - 1:53 PM

Coda Music, a fan-focused streaming service that values openness and human selection, has launched a new tool to spot music created by AI. As more generative music appears, Coda is working hard to keep it clear which songs are made by humans versus machines. With this feature, every artist who joins the platform will be checked for AI involvement. If an artist uses AI in their work, their profile will have an “AI ARTIST” label so listeners know exactly what they’re listening to.

Coda Music is involving its users in the process of identifying music. They know that no system is perfect, so they invite fans to help out. If a user thinks a song might be made by AI but isn’t labeled as such, they can report it for review. Coda’s team quickly looks into these reports to make sure any concerns are handled promptly. Coda lets users fully control their music experience by allowing them to turn off AI-generated music. With an easy switch in the settings, fans can choose not to include AI content in their autoplay, radio stations, or playlists made for them. This ensures that human-selected music stays important for those who want it.

Randy, the Founder and CEO of Coda Music, explained that this new initiative is about more than just technology improvements. It shows Coda’s promise to be open and respect real art. By clearly showing which parts are made by humans and which by AI, Coda lets listeners know what they’re hearing while keeping true artistic work safe. You can get Coda’s AI identification tool on iOS and Android. It encourages fans, curators, and artists to help create a fair digital music environment.