Stefan Burnett & Zach Hill Reveal They’re Working On New Death Grips Album

Anthony Salvato November 7th, 2025 - 1:09 AM

Going on seven years since the last studio album, it almost seemed as if the 2018 album, The Year of the Snitch, would be the last studio album from the group Death Grips. The band got things started with their first, and still one of their most iconic albums, The Money Store.

There was concern about whether or not the band was even still together a few months ago. Just over a year after their last tour, the band went quiet. Death Grips fell out of the spotlight, went quiet, and it seemed as if the band had simply fizzled out and dissolved over time.

Yet all that changed earlier this week when members Zach Hill and Stefan “MC Ride” Burnett revealed on Instagram that they would be reuniting.

There has been no official designation for the name of the album, nor its release or tracklist. However, fans can celebrate the fact that there is now simply a promise to keep pushing out new music and in turn touring as well.

The album will be the eight in Death Grips’ history and their first album in the 2020s. Though they did have some singles released within the decade, it will be interesting to see how their sound developed and improved in the brief hiatus in between their most recent tour and their likely upcoming tour. It’s a pleasant surprise for fans, and the chance for Death Grips to put themselves back on the map in a big way.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado