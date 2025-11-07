Peter Doherty’s Babyshambles Return With First New Song In A Dozen Years “Dandy Hooligan”

Home News Anthony Salvato November 7th, 2025 - 1:14 AM

There was a bit of surprising news out of London as the English alternative band Babyshambles hinted at a potential comeback. “Dandy Hooligan” was released earlier this week marking their first release of new music in five years.

Divulging from more of an alternative rock sound, “Dandy Hooligan” brings more of a reggae vibe. This isn’t to say that there aren’t some fun distorted guitar licks throughout, or that this doesn’t feel like rock and roll. Yet, it does feel reminiscent of reggae classics with a rock spin to them.

Frontman for the band, Peter Doherty really finds his sound on this song even with a genre that’s slightly out of the band’s normal scope. While they do have some more mellow rock over the years and songs with plenty of groove, there’s still something quite different about what they’re doing here in “Dandy Hooligan”.

No word has been released about an album being on the way, and given the way things have been over the years, there likely won’t be. Should there be a surprise album it would be just the third studio album of the band’s discography; however, Babyshambles’ track record with these sporadic single releases suggests that all fans can do for now is enjoy what they’re being given.

Babyshambles will be on tour throughout the UK to close out 2025. The tour begins in Coventry on November 13th and wraps up just over a month later on December 15th in London.