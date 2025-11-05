mxdwn Premiere: Grace Inspace Shares Alluring New Single & Video “Emergency Contact”

Home News Skyy Rincon November 5th, 2025 - 5:00 AM

Rising star Grace Inspace has shared an alluring new single entitled “Emergency Contact.” The track is the newest from her forthcoming EP Heavy Hair which is set to arrive early next year on February 27 via TODO Records.

The track kicks off with a brief noisy interlude which is then swept away in a wave of catchy beats and Grace’s moody cadence. The brooding tone eventually gives way to a lighter, bubbly chorus that plays into the back and forth dynamics of the song. “Emergency Contact” sees Grace blending her own emerging brand of effervescent indie pop with gritty electronics to leave a truly memorable impression on critics and fans alike.

As mentioned, the new Grace Inspace EP will be arriving next February featuring collaborations with Luna Li on “Meteor” and JDM Global on “Blurry.” Aside from those three tracks, the extended play also includes the previously released “Unrivaled” as well as opening track “Helium Balloon” and closing track “Keeper.”

The new record follows her 2023 EP Sunshine Kid which was featured in an ad for French luxury fashion brand Celine. During the recording process for Heavy Hair, Grace collaborated with Josh Mehling of Shelly, Mulherin and the aformentioned Li.

Grace explained that the title for the EP was inspired by a drawing she had made as a child which featured a girl bent forward due to the weight of her hair, “I told my mum I drew it because my hair felt too heavy with all my thoughts and emotions.”

Heavy Hair Tracklist