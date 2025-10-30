mxdwn Premiere: Temple Of Love Shares Dynamic New Single “Joke’s On You”

Home News Skyy Rincon October 30th, 2025 - 7:00 AM

Austin-based rock band Temple Of Love have returned with a brand new single entitled “Joke’s On You.” The track is from the group’s forthcoming debut album Songs of Love and Despair which is set to arrive on November 7 via The Reptile House.

Sonically, the single emulates a carefully crafted, satisfying blend of darkwave, gothic rock and metallic-adjacent genres. Fans of The Cult, The Black Angels, Killing Joke and others will find “Joke’s On You” enjoyable. The band’s upcoming LP was recorded alongside Stuart Sullivan, a Grammy award-winning producer and engineer who has worked with the likes of Black Pumas, Butthole Surfers, Meat Puppets, Sublime and Willie Nelson.

Speaking on the lyrical significance of the track, vocalist Suzy Bravo offered, “It’s about self-righteous people who gossip and judge others. Those who think themselves above the rest. At first, it was about a guy I personally once knew that I had a bad falling out with…sadly, he was too much like a lot of people that I know. People who have found themselves alone and alienated because they chose to ridicule, hate, and criticize others rather than just live and let live. But then, the song became about me after he actually died in real life (ironically, a week after I wrote it). It hit me that this song is also about me because my revenge writing didn’t exactly make me feel better after he died. I felt like all of those years of resentment only made me the person I didn’t want to be; bitter. In the end, the joke’s on all of us and that’s the bitter pill we have to swallow if we can’t figure out how to live with compassion in our hearts.”

Songs Of Love And Despair Tracklist

1. Temple of Love

2. Carrion Queen

3. You’ll Do for Tonight

4. If Sighs Could Kill

5. Paradise Lost

6. Devil

7. Save Yourself

8. Joke’s On You

9. If We Could Fly