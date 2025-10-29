Roddy Buttum Predicts a Faith No More Reunion Won’t Happen “I Don’t Think Anyone’s Up For It At This Point”

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 29th, 2025 - 1:12 PM

Roddy Bottum has made distinctly clear that a resurgence of Faith No More is highly unlikely. In a recent interview, he stated flatly: “I don’t think so. No.” When asked to elaborate, he acknowledged that the momentum that once drove the band’s reunion “just hasn’t fixed itself,” and suggested that the members are largely content with what they achieved.

According to Blabbermouth, Bottum noted that while the band had initially re-formed for a tour and even released the 2015 album Sol Invictus, the plan to follow up with more shows in fall 2021 collapsed due to the disruption of the pandemic and the struggles of frontman Mike Patton. He said: “It’s not just me. I don’t think anyone’s sort of up for it at this point.” He added that although a reunion would “mean a big paycheck,” the group members seem satisfied with their artistic accomplishments and do not feel compelled to revisit that chapter.

In reflecting on the band’s earlier reunion tour, Bottum shared his personal relief at having “gotten the nightmare” of forgetting to learn songs for a surprise reunion tour out of his system. He described performing with bassist Billy Gould as a chance to reconnect on a friendship that dated back decades. Yet the core reason Bottum cites for the band not reuniting again centers on Patton’s increasing reluctance to participate, as detailed by the band’s drummer Mike Bordin’s commentary on the cancelled tour.

For fans of Faith No More, Bottum’s remarks mark a sobering end to hopes of seeing the lineup back on stage. While the band’s legacy remains intact and their past tours and performances celebrated, Bottum’s firm stance underscores that the era of new activity under that banner has likely drawn to a close.