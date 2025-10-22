U.S. Girls Share New Double Single “Running Errands (Yesterday) & (Today)”

Home News Anthony Salvato October 22nd, 2025 - 10:44 PM

Celebrating 10 years since the release of the Half Free album, producer and writer Meg Remy returns under her U.S. Girls name for two new songs. The two singles titled “Running Errands (Yesterday)” and “Running Errands (Today)”.

The singles follow the most recent album from earlier this year by Remy titled Scratch It. Each song runs for about two and a half minutes. The Yesterday version starts and runs slightly slower than the more upbeat Today version. Both visualizer videos depict Remy walking around the a city, and as the song suggests, running errands, throughout a city lugging around a plaid red wheeling cart behind her. The Today version of the song features Remy once again out in town, and trips to the subway and grocery store.

Both versions of “Running Errands” are a strong follow up to the Scratch It album and will likely make their respective debuts at some of the upcoming performances for the U.S. girls ongoing tour. Coming up on the tour, Remy will head across the pond for a handful of shows in Europe. First, U.S. Girls head to Scotland over the weekend for a show in Glasgow before heading to Dublin and later two shows in England. From Remy and U.S. Girls will make their way through western Europe, passing through Paris, before making their final stop in Zurich, Switzerland in early November.

For now, these two singles remain standalone and a nice piece for fans searching for new music from the U.S. Girls after their most recent album. Although no word has been released about a deluxe version of Scratch It in the future, perhaps there could be another update on that front after their European tour.

U.S. GIRLS ON TOUR

10/26/25 – Glasgow, UK – Stereo

10/26\7/25 – Dublin, IRE – The Grand Social

10/29/25 – Manchester, UK – Band On The Wall

10/30/25 – London, UK – EartH Theatre

11/1/25 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling

11/2/25- Darmstadt, DE – Bedroomdisco

11/3/25 – Cologne, DE – Bumann & Sohn

11/4/25 – Paris, FR – La Hasard Ludique

11/6/25 – Geneva, CH – L’Usine

11/7/25 – Zurich, CH – Bogen F