Ima Robot Announce Album Search And Destroy For November 2025 Release, Shares Title Track

The California-based dance punk band, Ima Robot announced their return this week by unveiling that they will release their recently rediscovered LP. Decades after its original release date, and disappearance, the LP, titled Search and Destroy will finally make its way into circulation after its mysterious disappearance all those years ago..

The full EP is slated to release in a few weeks on November 14th. Until then, the first single, which was released today, will have to suffice for fans. The new single and title track for the LP, “Search and Destroy” is a mix of heavy guitar and heavy synth that pulsates throughout the song and the same classic vocals from lead singer, Alex Ebert.

Both the vocals and lyrics in relation to the music help further convey an eerie and unsettling sound that lingers throughout the song. The song sounds every bit of its age and mimics synth sounds from late 80s and early 90s new wave/dance punk bands.

Earlier this year, Ima Robot rereleased their third studio album Another Man’s Treasure as a deluxe. This marked the first release of any music from the group since 2010, when the original album debuted.

The new LP will also mark the first bit of (technically) new music since that album. At the very least, this will be the first release of previously unheard music by the band in quite some time, whether or not it is “new” truly remains in the eye of the beholder. However, for Ima Robot fans, any new music is surely a treat, especially if it’s 15 years since the band’s latest project.