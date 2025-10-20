Rolling Stone Announces Merger With Vibe

Home News Cait Stoddard October 20th, 2025 - 2:25 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Vibe, the music magazine that focuses on rap and R&B coverage, will merge with Rolling Stone in a deal announced last week. Vibe staffers Mya Abraham and DeMicia Inman announced as the news broke that their positions has been eliminated. Rolling Stone CEO Julian Holguin has said the move helped “level up its hip-hop and R&B coverage,” as well as investing in Vibe “across video, podcasts, long-form journalism, social media and experiential opportunities.”

Datwon Thomas, a longtime Vibe editor-in-chief, has been appointed as a strategic adviser to guide the transition. In a statement to Billboard, he said, “Coming back to Vibe in this role is deeply meaningful to me and I am proud to remain connected to such an iconic brand that has been such a big part of my life. The opportunity to help guide Vibe into the next phase of its growth and continued legacy is an honor.”

Vibe was launched by Quincy Jones and Time Warner in 1993, but has changed hands several times. In 2020, the magazine came under the ownership of Rolling Stone publisher Penske Media Group.