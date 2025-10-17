mxdwn Premiere: Negative Blast Unleash Ripping New Track “Futurerock”

Home News Skyy Rincon October 17th, 2025 - 7:00 AM

San Diego-based hardcore punk band Negative Blast have returned with a ripping new track “Futurerock.” The song offers listeners a glimpse at their forthcoming album Destroy Myself For Fun which is set to arrive later this year on November 14 via Three One G Records and Vitriol Records.

<a href="https://negativeblast.bandcamp.com/album/destroy-myself-for-fun">Destroy Myself for Fun by NEGATIVE BLAST</a>

Speaking on the song’s lyrical theme, vocalist Rainier Pesebre offered, “FUTUREROCK is my dive into the dystopian reality we face every day. When I was a kid, I thought war and poverty would be solved by technology. Now it feels like those same advancements only speed up the exploitation of the poor and marginalized by corrupt governments and imperialist corporations. Some things haven’t changed, and my frustration hasn’t either.”

Sonically, the track perfectly balances hardcore grit with rock and roll catchiness. The first couple of seconds are spent building up to a lighter beat before kicking things into high gear with some heavy riffage. Rainier’s vocals complement the song with their raw, visceral delivery.

The band is currently on tour in Europe and the UK with a show scheduled tonight (October 17) in Karlsruhe, Germany. They will also make stops in Luxembourg, Antwerp, London, Bristol and Nottingham before concluding the trek with a show in Glasgow on October 25.

Destroy Myself For Fun Tracklist

1. Fireplay

2. Missinglink

3. Mac Dawg

4. Nuwage

5. Futurerock

6. I’m in Love

7. Infested

8. Denial

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOTUS (@lotusbelgium)

Negative Blast Fall 2025 EU & UK Tour Dates