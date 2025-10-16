IDK Shares Kaytranada-Produced Track “S.T.F” Featuring DMX

Home News Anthony Salvato October 16th, 2025 - 12:31 AM

Rapper IDK released a new single this week titled ‘STF” with longtime friend DMX. The single was released posthumously for DMX by the co-managers of his estate. For IDK, it’s his chance to pay homage to a longtime friend and mentor.

The duo of DMX and IDK first began in 2019 with the album Is He Real and the 2021 project USee4Yourself. This song actually got its roots in 2020 when idk recorded a track for DMX that would never get released. Instead, upon the death of DMX, when his catalog was released, IDK found an old beat within DMX’s catalog that included a verse from him. The beat, called “Start 2 Finish” became STF.

The music video for the single shows IDK in various scenes around a city and inside an apartment. IDK travels around the city in an open top convertible and various scenes of people dancing to the music are cut in and out.

The DMX verse is brief in the beginning and reappears later towards the end of the song for the outro. The song is not that long sitting at just over two minutes, but the important piece here is a nice reunion between longtime friends with a strong beat and verses that flow naturally together over it. This will likely serve as the only posthumous duet from DMX and IDK, but it remains a respectful and strong tribute celebrating a hip hop legend and their impact on the many generations and communities that their music reached.