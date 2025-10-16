Bob Mould’s Sugar Returns With First New Song In 30 Years “House Of Dead Memories”

Home News Anthony Salvato October 16th, 2025 - 12:23 AM

After 30 years since their last live performance, the iconic alternative rock trio Sugar released their new single “House of Dead Memories”. The song is on the shorter end at just over two minutes and is fast-paced classic alternative rock. Lead singer Bob Mold reprised his role quite well alongside bassist David Barbe, and drummer Malcolm Travis.

The music video released in tandem with the song is riddled with old tour footage. It shows the band backstage before the shows, prepping instruments, signing posters, and even warming up before they go on stage. There is also plenty of footage of the band together out in the towns they were touring in along with some live concert footage. The video tracks the beginnings and growth of the band and ends with the scene of a packed crowd at an outdoor concert from a previous tour.

The title of the track is reinforced by the music video and the countless scenes from days past, however, it also ironically marks a new chapter for the group. “House of Dead Memories’ marks some of the first studio music from the band in decades. Along with that, Sugar will play a few shows at Webster Hall in New York before the 30th anniversary release of Copper Blue; The Singles Collection.

Perhaps with success from the new song and a strong reception from fans with the re-release, and some good turnout at the limited concerts could potentially push the group either towards more new music, or perhaps an extended list of show dates in the near future.