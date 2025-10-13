NEW MUSIC ALERT: Your Inland Empire Share Superb New Single “Grinding”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 13th, 2025 - 8:46 PM

Today, Your Inland Empire are releasing “Grinding” as the second single off their upcoming debut album. Churning with pulsing beats, sparking riffs and shadowy bass lines, the song cuts straight to the album’s core, dancing between conflicting emotions and industrial decay, through the darkness and into the light. The video for “Grinding” was directed by Brice Hincker & Amelie Diane. Your Inland Empire would like to give a special thanks to Philippe Dolfus and Olivier Guillemin for their collaboration and support on the video.

“Grinding” pulses against bleak meditations on distance and dissolution. “I’m falling apart / In the void of my heart”, Stéphane Azam sings, as if through gritted teeth, as he drifts through a haze of electro-shocked guitars. “When writing music and lyrics, I often have very abstract visions — living paintings that I try to transcribe into sound,” Azam explains. “It can be colors, shapes, landscapes, people, all evolving in my imagination like a trance”.

Your Inland Empire are the renegade torchbearers who forged their legacy as Crown. Ready to ink a new chapter under Season of Mist – a voyage from legacy to evolution, an eternal metamorphosis. Baptized in the crucible of raw sound and industrial angst, Your Inland Empire transmutes the heritage into a daring quest beyond sonic realms once deemed unconquerable.