CKY Share New Single “Can’t Stop Running”

Today, CKY has returned with “Can’t Stop Running,” which is their first new music since 2018. Released without an advance notice, the track marks a new chapter for the band that builds on years of relentless touring and renewed creative momentum. Confident, melodic and unmistakably CKY, the song hints at the evolution driving their next era.

“This song has been a favorite of ours since it was written and demoed, and it’s remained one of the standouts,” says guitarist and singerChad I. Ginsburg. “It will be played on tour and we’re very proud of it. The rest of the upcoming tracks we’ll be releasing are all over the map.”

The artist adds: “However, this one happens to be one of our favorites. It has the perfect happy/sad feel and shows real progression and growth in writing. This is a song for everyone. Not just CKY diehards.” Drummer Jess Margera concludes with: “I must have heard this song about 2,000 times since we recorded it, and somehow I still get pumped when it comes on shuffle.”

CKY’s impact on rock and alternative music is long-established, with a worldwide fanbase known as the “CKY Alliance” and a reputation for high-energy live performances. Invited on tours by acts such as Guns N’ Roses, Metallica and Deftones, the band has consistently demonstrated their versatility, endurance and appeal.

