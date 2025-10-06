The Mynabirds Announce New Album It’s Okay To Go Back If You Keep Moving Forward For November 2025 Release, Share New Single “Good Medicine”

Home News Leila Franco October 6th, 2025 - 1:40 AM

The Mynabirds have announced their long-awaited new album, It’s Okay To Go Back If You Keep Moving Forward, dropping on November 7th. Alongside the news, the band has released a stirring new single, “Good Medicine,” now streaming on Apple Music, Bandcamp, and YouTube. The track follows the album’s first single, “Ramona, Patron Saint Of Silence,” and offers another glimpse into what promises to be one of the group’s most emotionally resonant works to date.

<a href="https://themynabirds.bandcamp.com/track/good-medicine-3">Good Medicine by The Mynabirds</a>

Originally written by Laura Burhenn in 2016, “Good Medicine” was born during the Syrian refugee crisis and the national outrage over Brock Turner’s early release after his sexual assault conviction. “Recording that song then was cathartic,” Burhenn reflects. “I sold paintings of songbirds to raise money for RAINN, and I spent time in weekly therapy sessions healing what I could.”

Musically, “Good Medicine” captures the introspective heart of The Mynabirds’ sound. It has a beautiful mix of indie and folk, while also being grounded in its gentle instrumentation and emotional sincerity. Burhenn’s vocals are clear and heartfelt, carrying a sort of vulnerability and quiet strength. The arrangement itself builds around her voice with harmonic textures and a slow, steady pulse that feels like the process of healing itself.

Like much of The Mynabirds’ catalog, the song offers personal reflection with a broader social awareness. With It’s Okay To Go Back If You Keep Moving Forward, Burhenn continues to find meaning in the busyness of life, proving that even in moments of pain, art can still be found.

It’s Okay To Go Back If You Keep Moving Forward Track List: