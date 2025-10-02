Sunset Fest Cabo Is Still Happening Despite Nearly The Entire Lineup Dropping Out

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 2nd, 2025 - 9:21 PM

In the last couple of weeks, the Sunset Fest Cabo has experienced loss after loss. The destination music festival that markets itself as the “Woodstock of yacht rock” had a long line-up ready to perform in late October. Now, despite the fact that most of the lineup has dropped off, the show may still be happening.

The festival is supposed to take place in a few weeks between October 24-26th at Medano Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. While most of the festival’s lineup has dropped off, the show is supposedly still going to happen

Ambrosia, who’s frontman Joe Puerta was the one who came up with the “Woodstock for yacht rock” line in the first place, and backing up singers Peter Beckett, Elliott Lurie, John Ford Coley and Walter Egan, announced on Facebook that their performance “is not going to happen,” citing “circumstances beyond our control”, according to Stereogum.

Since then, fellow festival acts Kenny Loggins, Alan Parsons, Christopher Cross, Pablo Cruise and Al Stewart have all canceled as well. In their Facebook posts, all of those artists used the exact same verbiage, which does not seem like a good sign.

As of now, the festival has made no announcement about whether it’s actually happening. Rick Springfield and Dire Straits Legacy, the only artists still on the lineup, haven’t made any announcements. However, fans can no longer purchase passes on the festival website.