Fucked Up Announce New Album Year Of The Goat For December 2025 Release Reveal End Of Zodiac Album Cycle

Anthony Salvato October 2nd, 2025 - 1:22 AM

Canadian punk band Fucked Up announced a new album this week titled Year of the Goat. The album, set to release in December, will be the fourth and final album of the Zodiac cycle which began with their 2005 debut album Year Of The Pig, followed by the 2017 album, Year Of The Snake, and acts one through four of the 2021 albums titled, Year Of The Horse.

It’s unclear what format the album will follow. Year Of The Snake sits at just under a half hour and only has three songs within it. The Year Of The Horse albums on the other hand have songs that are almost all under two minutes, and many times one minute, that constantly flow into each other.

Some albums are simply made to be listened to from front to back in one sitting while others can have songs pulled from them whenever. Although it is unclear at the moment to which type of album Year Of The Goat will be in regards to that, the fourth and final album of the series certainly gives fans plenty to look forward to in December. Perhaps it could even go beyond that should they take the album on the road in the new year.

Through all of these uncertainties, what remains is that at the very least the group will have new music coming out before the end of the year marking the band’s sixth project in as many years. Fucked Up, even with the end of the Zodiac series isn’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.