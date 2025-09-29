Cardi B Brings the DRAMA to Austin with Little Miss Drama Tour

Cardi B is bringing her Little Miss Drama Tour to Austin on March 6, 2026, ensuring her fans are up and stuck when she arrives at The Moody Center. Her latest album Am I The Drama?, is already a magnet for attention– just like ErrTime she releases an album.

She’s definitely back, and she doesn’t want to hear she’s “actin’ different,” because if there’s one thing about Cardi B, it’s that she’ll always stay true to herself. Her new album is proof of that, holding tight to her roots with chart-topping hits like “WAP” and “Up.”

The record also boasts all-star collaborations, with the incomparable Janet Jackson on the track “Principal,” as well as features with Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Summer Walker, Tyla, and Megan The Stallion.

Fans can head to Cardi B’s official website for exclusive signed vinyl and CDs of Am I The Dream?, plus a limited-edition Bardi Gang release available for a limited time. Austin’s Bardi Gang can also secure tickets through the rapper’s website, with VIP Packages that include meet & greets, pre-show party, exclusive merch, and more!

Pre-sale is live now through the official ticket seller website ticketmaster.com, so swipe your nose like a credit card and get some good ass tickets!

Because really, why would you hop in some beef when you could just hop into a Porsche to see Cardi B live?

Location: The Moody Center

Address: 2001 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin Tx 78712

Showtime: 8:30P.M.

Doors open: 6:00 P.M

Ticket Prices: Vary