Dying Wish Share Intense New Video “I Don’t Belong Anywhere”

Steven Taylor September 26th, 2025 - 4:36 PM

Today, American metalcore band Dying Wish celebrated the release of their third album, Flesh Stays Together. With the new album also comes a music video and single, “I Don’t Belong Anywhere.” The video, co-directed by Eric Richter and bandmember Pedro Carrillo, can be found on the SharpTone Records YouTube channel.

The intense video begins with vocalist Emma Boster singing towards the camera in a hoodie – at one point ominously watching somebody from outside a window in a clear homage to classis horror slasher film Halloween. After an intense breakdown, the whole band performs in the living room of a house, cutting to shots of the same boy who spotted Boster from outside the window. The boy seems numb and empty, almost always shot in a drab blue. “It’s only a matter of time,” Carrillo said in a release,”This video depicts what I think every human on this planet feels like currently. It’s a f*cking pressure cooker of bullshit we’re in and it’s only a matter of time before we all explode. The smoke and mirrors have faded. We are all under the microscope of those who “know” our best interest in this country. We put on a fake smile everyday just to get through the perils of being alive. When being alive has become a chore, when just existing has become impossible, we as a society have failed. We are a product of all their failures. So, let them deal with it now.” Lines like “I persist out of spite” from the song certainly speak to these growing frustrations, as does the end of the song which features the boy absolutely tearing down the living room. It’s a feeling and a message many will likely resonate with.