Charlotte Gainsbourg Drops New Song & Video In Collaboration With Fashion Brand Saint Laurent “Blurry Moon”

Home News Ajala Fields September 19th, 2025 - 10:00 PM

In collaboration with Saint Laurent, Charlotte Gainsbourg has released a new song, “Blurry Moon”, and a music video along with it. The song is produced and arranged by SebastiAn. The accompanying “Blurry Moon” music video is directed by Saint Laurent’s head designer and longtime Gainsbourg friend and collaborator Anthony Vaccarello.

This project marks Vaccarello’s directorial debut and the brand’s first musical project. For Saint Laurent, he directs Gainsbourg and creates an atmosphere that is both intimate and cinematic, inspired by Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti, in an off-beat tribute to Hollywood’s daydreams and illusions.

The music video, which stars Gainsbourg, unfolds against the backdrop of the Los Angeles skyline as she drives down the legendary Mulholland Drive. At the wheel, Gainsbourg lets her thoughts drift. Little by little, the car starts driving itself guided by an invisible force, a subtle metaphor for absence and memory. The video closes out as the car passes the camera, headed to an unknown destination. Vaccarello has transformed this simple car ride into a cinematic moment. Watch it unfold below.