mxdwn Premiere: Stella and the Very Messed Share Upbeat New Single “Keds With No Laces”

Austin alternative rockers Stella and the Very Messed have returned with a brand new track entitled “Keds With No Laces.” The track serves as the fourth single from the band’s forthcoming album Big Familiar which is set to arrive on September 19 via Double Helix Records. Previously released songs from the record include “Lack of Secrets,” “Big Familiar” and “Not Dynamite.”

Speaking on the record’s musical and lyrical inspirations, vocalist Stella Maxwell offered, “New Pornographers, Squeeze, Broken Social Scene; basically any band with lots of songwriters, which provides for an eclectic mix of sounds.”

“Keds With No Laces” is as vibrant and bubbly as the title suggests with a bright, energetic energy behind the nostalgic storytelling lyrics. Frontwoman Maxwell’s vocals are cheerful, soulful and passionate, leading the song on its meandering journey while the guitar pops and drums keep a steady pace.

The accompanying visual follows an elderly man as he bicycles around town. He eventually stops off at a little boy’s popsicle stand but after discovering his lack of funds, the boy makes a deal with his elder to take him along for a ride on his bike instead of providing payment. The song and video are complementary, reflecting on a paternal figure’s tough love presence in youth with the lyrics: “Those were the good days, keds with no laces, you taught me how to ride / Basically you gave me a push and you let me go.”

Big Familiar Tracklist