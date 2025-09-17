mxdwn Premiere: Ryan Reidy Shares Thrilling New Single & Video “Rainbow Mountain”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 17th, 2025 - 6:00 AM

Ryan Reidy, a musician based in both Chicago and Los Angeles, has shared a thrilling, guitar-driven new single entitled “Rainbow Mountain.” The track serves as the latest taste of his forthcoming full-length album Fringe Body Parts which is slated to arrive on November 7 via Money Pyre Records.

The song is accompanied by a heartfelt visual which was taken from Reidy’s Christmas 1990 home video. It relays both a sense of nostalgia and self-reflection, affirming his musical journey and how far he has come from living room concerts as a child to a recording artist as an adult.

Speaking on the music video, Reidy offered, “I think as a very vulnerable adult re-watching this I remembered that making music has always been and will always be central to who I am as a person. Which is humbling and kind of heavy in its own way. It reminded me that when I was 5 I thought I was going to put that guitar on and sing and it would magically come together, which it did not! Which was humbling and also pretty heavy for me as a kid. This is who I am. This is who I’ve always been, and I don’t see that changing. There’s responsibility in that acceptance, I think, and it centers the work in humility.”

Fringe Body Parts Tracklist

1. Dr Felix And His Fringe Body Parts

2. Death of Pleasure

3. Rainbow Mountain

4. Impossible to Love

5. Obscurer

6. Performance Crimes

7. Positions

8. Greyman and Moon Girl Pt. II

9. The Scrubbed Summer of Love

10. Potion Control

11. All Berries

12. The Girls In My Home Town