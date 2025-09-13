The Head And The Heart Team Up With Hurray For The Riff Raff On New Version Of “Cop Car”

Home News Leila Franco September 13th, 2025 - 5:42 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

The Head and The Heart are releasing a new version of their song “Cop Car,” this time teaming up with Hurray for the Riff Raff. The track originally appeared on the band’s Verve Forecast album, Aperture, which has been hailed as their strongest work in years. Rolling Stone praised the record as “their best album in years,” while Consequence described it as “harmony-laden majesty and homespun folk.”

The collaboration of this new version of “Cop Car” started with frontman Jonathan Russell’s admiration for Alynda Segarra’s project, Hurray for the Riff Raff. Russell first discovered the band through a video of Segarra performing in New Orleans and, more recently, stumbled across the group’s track “Alibi” while listening to the radio. After years of admiration, Russell finally reached out and proposed a collaboration.

The song is a perfect representation of the band’s folk-rock sound. Both Russell and Segarra’s voices blend in a way that is raw to the listeners as well as shows off their harmonies. Available to listen on all streaming platforms, fans of the folk-rock can definitely appreciate this new version of “Cop Car.”

Fans will also get to see the collaboration live. Hurray for the Riff Raff are set to join The Head and The Heart for the final dates of their current North American headlining tour. As with the rest of the tour, a dollar from every ticket sold goes to the band’s Rivers and Roads Foundation, supporting equitable access to music education and mental health resources in Seattle.