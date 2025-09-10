Helloween Releases Music Video For “A Little Is A Little Too Much”

Home News Rhett Kaya September 10th, 2025 - 2:05 PM

German metal band Helloween has released the video for their newest single, “A Little Is A Little Too Much.” The video accompanies the release of their latest album, Giants & Monsters, an ode to the history of metal and “mankind’s positive inner potential.”

Helloween has been releasing records since 1985, when they dropped their debut album, Walls of Jericho. Despite various lineup changes, the band has consistently released music since, carving a name for themselves in the metal world and garnering a cult following known as “Pumpkinheads.” Giants & Monsters, a follow-up to their 2021 self-titled album, Helloween, seeks to take listeners on “a journey through power, melody, and metal history.” Fans, or “Pumpkinheads,” will have a chance to celebrate the release of Giants & Monsters at the band’s upcoming “40th Anniversary Tour.”

Guitarist Sacha Gerstner believes a core element of the band’s history is working against clichés and not taking themselves too seriously. For the “A Little Is a Little Too Much” video, he wanted to use a retro aesthetic to “connect the old days with the new era.” The band furthered this idea by referencing ‘90s-era MTV-style music videos and utilizing practical sets to film various optical illusions rather than relying on artificial intelligence. The video includes shots of the band in a giant blue ball pit, an LED-lit hallway, and an 80s-themed Ames room, a space that manipulates the viewer’s depth perception of the objects within. Per the record’s title, Giants & Monsters, Helloween wanted to frame themselves as larger than life by filming shots of the band members peering into a toy dollhouse. At the end of the video, a disembodied hand crawls ominously across the frame, perhaps referencing The Addams Family, a popular sitcom from the 1960s. Watch the new video below.