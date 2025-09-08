NEW MUSIC ALERT: Teeth Explore Grief On New Single “Blue And Cold”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 8th, 2025 - 3:57 PM

Coming off a string of sold out shows with the Cancer Bats and a North American direct support run with Norma Jean, Canadian hardcore and metal band Teeth has delivered their latest offering in the form of a two song EP called l Am the Way to Oblivion, which is raw and features unrelenting aggression, while serving blended chaotic riffs, crushing breakdowns and visceral intensity.

And now, the band has released the chaotic video visualizer for the track “Blue And Cold.” As a whole, the visualizer is pretty wicked because viewers will see a unknown character who is in disguise and is sitting down, while the heart-stopping and vein-shaking music shocks the background with great power as the lead singer masterfully screams and yells out the lyrics.

While talking about their latest song, Teeth said: “Blue and Cold’ was inspired by the loss of a close friend and bandmate who passed away in my arms. It’s a song born from grief, the fight to hold on, and the lasting impact of that night.” Later this week, the band will be kicking off back to back fall treks. On the 12th, Teeth will join HE IS LEGEND on their 20th anniversary of Suck Out the Poison. The 11-date trek will include EYES SET TO KILL and DOWNSWING.