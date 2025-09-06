Of Monsters And Men Share Two New Tracks “Dream Team” & “The Towering Skyscraper At The End Of The Road”

Home News Leila Franco September 6th, 2025 - 4:02 PM

Of Monsters And Men are back with new music! Today, the band released two singles, “Dream Team” and “The Towering Skyscraper At The End Of The Road.” Both singles are off their new album, All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade. Set to release on October 17th, this is the band’s first full-length album in six years.

Following themes from their earlier single “Television Love,” “Dream Team” continues the band’s signature blend of raw lyricism and nostalgic energy. The song itself is an exploration of feeling vulnerable and the need for self-preservation. The added piano adds to that with the band saying, “It instantly gave us this carefree, nostalgic feeling. It feels like bouncing through town without a care in the world.” “Dream Team” is also set to appear in an upcoming film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The second single, “The Towering Skyscraper At The End Of The Road,” offers a more introspective take. The song is a reflection on the past. Looking back at the experiences that have shaped you as a person. The band added that “The Towering Skyscraper At The End Of The Road” “is about growing up and growing apart, it’s a song that looks at the past with kind eyes.”

Releasing both singles on the same day was the perfect way for Of Monsters And Men to preview their new album. The songs highlight the albums themes of love and pain with two different sounds. One with its more carefree energy and the other with its lingering ache of memories. We can’t wait to hear what else Of Monsters And Men has in store for their fans.