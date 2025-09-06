Many Eyes Featuring Keith Buckley Announces New EP Combust For September 2025 Release, Shares New Single “The Clock Behind All Other Clocks”

Home News Leila Franco September 6th, 2025 - 5:11 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Shulz

Former Every Time I Die lead vocalist Keith Buckley is back with his new band, Many Eyes, announcing their upcoming EP, Combust. Following last year’s debut album, The Light Age, the new EP release is set to drop on September 19th via Jamey Jasta’s Perseverance Media Group. Along with the announcement is a new single off the EP “The Clock Behind All Other Clocks,” an intense metal track that will definitely resonate with long-time Buckley fans.

Full of pounding riffs and drums and, of course, Buckley’s recognizable vocals, the new single has that unfiltered rage that fans of Every Time I Die know so well. According to Brooklyn Vegan, if you like the fiery metalcore ragers that ETID does so well, you definitely don’t wanna miss out on this new single. Keith Buckley himself says that it “is about peeling back the illusory layers of personality to look into someone’s deepest, darkest and truest intentions. Once you see them, you become the clock.”

Many Eyes aren’t just stopping at the studio release. They are hitting the road with a tour kicking off this month, with stops at Albany, Philly, Hamden, Buffalo, Chicago, Miami, and more. With Combust arriving in just two weeks, and a tour that promises to bring that intense energy live, Many Eyes are keeping up with the modern metal landscape. Fans of the aggressive, thought-provoking single “The Clock Behind All Other Clocks” don’t want to miss out on what Buckley and his band have in store.

Combust Tracklist:

1. House of Bad Taste

2. The Clock Behind All Other Clocks

3. Acid Test

4. Counting Teeth