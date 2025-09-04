Cate Le Bon Drops New Song and Music Video “About Time”

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 4th, 2025 - 5:30 PM

Cate Le Bon recently dropped a new song and music video. Yesterday on Wednesday, September 3rd, the musician released her new song titled “About Time” video, accompanied by an interpretive music video. This single is the final album preview leading into the release of her album Michelangelo Dying.

The song includes lines like “I’m not a gracious daughter/ I’m not religious on the water / t’s about time/ It’s about time I want to sing to regret” ending with “It’s about time/Real dream embraced/ I’m not lying In a bed/ You made/ No Collect yourself (Collect yourself) Rigid / Collapse (Rigid / Collapse)”.

Le Bon’s upcoming album Michelangelo Dying is set to release on September 26th via Mexican Summer. “About Time” follows the artists previous songs titled “Heaven Is No Feeling” and “Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)?”.

The artist will begin heading on a tour across Europe, the United Kingdom and North America kicking off in late 2025 and continuing into early 2026. Those interested can look into ticket details now on sale and available here.

Cate Le Bon Tour Dates

9/21/25 – Manchester, UK – YES Roof Terrace (Piccadilly Records Outstore)

9/22/25 – London, UK – Rough Trade East (in-store)

10/09/25 – Cardiff, UK – Llais – Wales Millennium Centre

10/10/25 – Manchester, UK – New Century

10/11/25 – Leeds, UK – Howard Assembly Rooms

10/13/25 – Glasgow, UK – St. Luke’s

10/14/25 – York, UK – The Crescent

10/15/25 – Gateshead, UK – Glasshouse

10/17/25 – Brighton, UK – Chalk

11/06/25 – Madrid, ES – Mon

11/07/25 – Barcelona, ES – Paral·lel 62

11/09/25 – Brussels, BE – Botanique

11/10/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

11/12/25 -Berlin, DE – Säälchen

11/13/25 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtspeicher

11/14/25 – Cologne, DE – Gebäude 9

11/16/25 – Paris, FR – Cabaret Sauvage

11/18/25 – London, UK – Barbican

01/12/26 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

01/13/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

01/15/26 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

01/16/26 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

01/17/26 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson

01/19/26 – Montréal, QC – Le National

01/20/26 – Toronto, ON – The Great Hall

01/22/26 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

01/23/26 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

01/24/26 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

01/27/26 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

01/28/26 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

01/30/26- San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore