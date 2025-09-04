Cate Le Bon Drops New Song and Music Video “About Time”

Cate Le Bon recently dropped a new song and music video. Yesterday on Wednesday, September 3rd, the musician released her new song titled “About Time” video, accompanied by an interpretive music video. This single is the final album preview leading into the release of her album Michelangelo Dying.
The song includes lines like “I’m not a gracious daughter/ I’m not religious on the water / t’s about time/ It’s about time I want to sing to regret” ending with “It’s about time/Real dream embraced/ I’m not lying In a bed/ You made/ No Collect yourself (Collect yourself) Rigid / Collapse (Rigid / Collapse)”.
Le Bon’s upcoming album Michelangelo Dying is set to release on September 26th via Mexican Summer. “About Time” follows the artists previous songs titled “Heaven Is No Feeling” and “Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)?”.
The artist will begin heading on a tour across Europe, the United Kingdom and North America kicking off in late 2025 and continuing into early 2026. Those interested can look into ticket details now on sale and available here.
Cate Le Bon Tour Dates
9/21/25 – Manchester, UK – YES Roof Terrace (Piccadilly Records Outstore)
9/22/25 – London, UK – Rough Trade East (in-store)
10/09/25 – Cardiff, UK – Llais – Wales Millennium Centre
10/10/25 – Manchester, UK – New Century
10/11/25 – Leeds, UK – Howard Assembly Rooms
10/13/25 – Glasgow, UK – St. Luke’s
10/14/25 – York, UK – The Crescent
10/15/25 – Gateshead, UK – Glasshouse
10/17/25 – Brighton, UK – Chalk
11/06/25 – Madrid, ES – Mon
11/07/25 – Barcelona, ES – Paral·lel 62
11/09/25 – Brussels, BE – Botanique
11/10/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
11/12/25 -Berlin, DE – Säälchen
11/13/25 – Hamburg, DE – Nochtspeicher
11/14/25 – Cologne, DE – Gebäude 9
11/16/25 – Paris, FR – Cabaret Sauvage
11/18/25 – London, UK – Barbican
01/12/26 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre
01/13/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
01/15/26 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair
01/16/26 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
01/17/26 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson
01/19/26 – Montréal, QC – Le National
01/20/26 – Toronto, ON – The Great Hall
01/22/26 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
01/23/26 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium
01/24/26 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
01/27/26 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
01/28/26 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
01/30/26- San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
01/31/26 – Los Angeles, CA -The Belasco