Lorde Live at the Moody Center: The Ultrasound of Virgin

Lorde is on her way to The Moody Center for the ultrasound of her latest album Virgin, hammering Austin fans with the supercut of what it means when you artistically bend the binary. The tour makes its anticipated stop in Austin on September 17th, 2025.

In her most transparent album yet, Lorde breaks through social norms of how women can create pop music in the modern age. Virgin encapsulates not only on her personal journey, but those of so many, exploring and redefining what femininity means to the pop star.

With hits like “What Was That” and “Hammer” already making waves on the charts, Lorde continues to expand her sonic and emotional palette while keeping the same magnetic pull. Remaining in a hologram with fans since her debut album Pure Heroine.

Fans can expect Lorde to bring striking performances, bold visuals, and experience an intimate look at Lorde’s evolution as one of the most daring voices. The Moody Center is set to transform into her stage of reinvention, making this the show of the year.

The light is green– you’re in your car, the radio up, on your way to be a part of the love club.

Could you see her now, Austin?

Tickets available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/lorde

Location: Moody Center

Address: 2001 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712

Showtime: 8:00 P.M.

Doors open: 7:00 P.M.

Ticket Prices: $130-$800+