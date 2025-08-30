New Music Alert: Bones Shredder Shares Rocking New Single “Pulling Teeth”

Home News Leila Franco August 30th, 2025 - 11:40 PM

On August 29th, Bones Shredder, the solo project of instrumentalist Randy Moore, released a brand new single, “Pulling Teeth.” This new song is the third single off Moore’s debut album Morbid Little Thing, which is set to be released on September 19th and is the last single ahead of the album release.

“Pulling Teeth” is the oldest song on the record. Originally recorded in 2019, the single was kept as a demo and shelved, only to recently be pulled out again. After years of being tucked away, Moore decided to reshape the song with some new perspectives in mind, “Originally, this song was for a band I was going to start before the pandemic happened. For one reason or another it didn’t pan out, leaving me with a couple of songs sitting on my laptop. I thought this song deserved a second chance and I’m happy to share it today.”

With heavy guitars and an aching vocal performance, “Pulling Teeth” is a song full of frustration about trying to navigate a one-sided relationship. As Moore describes it, “Extending yourself, trying to appease the other person, while getting nothing in return.” We see this one-sided feeling in the lyrics, “Wide eyes, you’re keeping up well. I can’t believe in all the stories you tell.” The perspective of seeing a person you give so much to, be seemingly completely fine and offer nothing in return, is a heartbreaking feeling that Moore vividly captures in his song.

While Bones Shredder is mostly a solo project, Moore enlisted his brother Dylan Moore on drums along with Sim Castro and Nick O’Connor on keys, giving “Pulling Teeth” that full-band feel. With the album dropping next month, “Pulling Teeth” is the perfect final preview for those fans who just cannot wait.