Martha Wainwright & Patrick Watson Join Forces For Collaborative New Single “House On Fire”

Katie Poon August 28th, 2025 - 3:02 AM

Singer-songwriter, film composer and pianist Patrick Watson released a new single titled “House On Fire” featuring Martha Wainwright. The track previews Watson’s upcoming LP, Uh Oh, set to release on September 26.

In “House on Fire”, a string arrangement plays behind the contrasting and weaving harmonies of Watson and Wainwright. The track’s vocals evoke an emotional tension that reflects the song’s themes. According to a press release, “House on Fire” was written during a period when Watson lost his ability to sing.

Watson’s new album is a collection of collaborations with friends and strangers during a time of uncertainty. In a post about “House on Fire”, Watson described his admiration for Wainwright and his appreciation of the experience of working alongside her.

“House on Fire is a track that I’m very proud of because for years I had watched Martha Wainwright sing and was always in such a force and power. I’m such a soft singer that I was so inspired to be able to sing beside her and her strength,” Watson said. “It was a real experience to work with Martha and one I’ll never forget.”

Watson’s expected album, Uh Oh, finds Watson imagining life as a series of “uh ohs”, a phrase that responds to everything from childhood accidents to overwhelming anxieties. The “uh oh” of losing his voice prompted Watson to create Uh Oh as a series of collaborations with artists he wanted to hear sing. Uh Oh contains previously shared singles such as “The Wandering” with Maro, “Silencio” with November Ultra, “Gordon in the Willows” with Charlotte Cardin and “Peter and the Wolf”.

“Every singer has these different magical powers on this record, and each song kind of represents that,” Watson said.