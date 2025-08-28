Boo Boos Release New Song “The Toughest Bitch I Know” And Announce Debut Album Young Love For September 2025 Release

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 28th, 2025 - 9:13 PM

The Boo Boos have released a new song on their upcoming debut album. The song is titled “The Toughest Bitch I Know”. The debut album, titled Young Love, is set to release this September.

Today, August 28th, the dynamic bicoastal duo Boo Boos shared their new single “The Toughest Bitch I Know”. The new track is the latest taken from their forthcoming debut album Young Love, which has been set for release on September 19 of this year via PIAS. Fans and those who are interested can presave and preorder the song on the duo’s official website here.

On the new song “The Toughest Bitch I Know,” Katie Boo comments: “I am, it’s true.” Bronco Boo adds, “I’ve wracked my brain and I cannot think of one tougher.”

This new song follows the release of the first three singles from the upcoming LP, “Total Thunder,” “C’mon Baby” and “That’s Not A Thing.” All are available to stream now, watch the official video for “C’mon Baby” here.

YOUNG LOVE Track list:

That’s Not A Thing Stumbled C’mon Baby The Toughest Bitch I Know Chicken In A Molehill Gal Pal Boo Boo Time Total Thunder Strange Morning Intros and Outros As The Sky Breaks (For You) Nightly Content