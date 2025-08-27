mxdwn Premiere: Sawyer Utah Shares Bouncy New Single & Video “One More Fix”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 27th, 2025 - 10:00 AM

Rising singer-songwriter and producer Sawyer Utah has released a brand new single entitled “One More Fix” which is every bit as bouncy and catchy as an indie pop track should be. The song is accompanied by a cinematic music video which was directed by Utah himself alongside Orchee Sorker who has previously worked with the likes of Alec Benjamin, Brooke Alexx and Leah Kate.

Speaking on the visual component, Utah offered, “The process of connecting “One More Fix” with its music video was one my favorites so far. A lot of the main visual themes for my songs are born on the day I write them and live in my head until we make the content and I’ll unload a lot of the more intricate ideas over text to my creative director, Orchee, at 1am! I remember I was in New York when I had the idea for the “One More Fix” cigarette box that the actress, Astrid, was pulling from in the video. The metaphor is she was reaching for just “one more fix” because we can never move on, and I was like “no don’t do that!” as I ran around the couch. It’s been super fun creating these visual worlds for the new music.”

“One More Fix” follows Utah’s prior singles “Where Do U Go?” and “Tears & Wishes.” Sonically, Utah’s music follows along the genre-hopping sound of Post Malone, Dominic Fike and Holly Humberstone. He also writes songs for other artists including Zach Hood, Matt Hall, Graham Bright, Madelyn McGee, Connor McCutcheon and Alex Angelo.