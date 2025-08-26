mxdwn Premiere: Big Bill Share Pointed New Single “The Money Store”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 26th, 2025 - 5:00 AM

Austin-based art rockers Big Bill have returned with the release of their pointed new song “The Money Store.” The song is accompanied by an animated visualizer which was produced by Juliette Goyard. “The Money Store” serves as the lead single from their forthcoming album Sick Myth which is set to arrive later this year on November 21 via TODO. Lyrically, the upcoming record explores the grandeur mythology of America with the band reflecting on topics such as economic disparity, corporatism, lack of empathy and division.

Speaking on the symbolism of the track’s titular “money store,” the band offered, “America is good at feeding its vultures. Places like cash advance stores and banks take advantage of a huge population of people who are forever running behind on their bills, thanks to a de-regulated vicious capitalism, a shrinking safety net, etc. In the song, the narrator awakes from a coma and all they can remember is they have to get to ‘the money store.’ I think it speaks to the desperate state of humans chewed up by our society.”

Big Bill have announced a handful of local shows with one Dallas show scheduled on August 27 at Three Links along with two Austin appearances set for August 28 and November 22 respectively. The latter will serve as the band’s album release show in support of the forthcoming Sick Myth.

Sick Myth Tracklist

1. Sick Myth

2. Still Cold

3. Young Men of the World

4. The Money Store

5. The Terrible Truth

6. Worm Within

7. Celebrate Me

8. When I Die

9. Moat

10. Cameras

11. Unforgiven

12. The Open Door

13. Don’t Tell it to the Queen