Supersuckers Share Twangy New Single “Unsolvable Problems”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 25th, 2025 - 8:40 PM

Today, rock band Supersuckers has shared their new single, “Unsolvable Problems,”which is the latest preview from their forthcoming twelfth studio album, Liquor, Women, Drugs & Killing, that is due out this fall through Hardcharger Records and in partnership with Blue Élan Records.

“Unsolvable Problems” finds the band leaning into twangy undertones and big guitar heroics, with frontman Edward Carlyle Daly III (AKA Eddie Spaghetti) calling it his personal favorite cut from the record: “In a perfect world, this song would be a huge hit,” Daly says. “I like the way it’s featured on the record and it could almost be on a country record. Plus, Marty [Chandler]’s solo on this one is exquisite.”

Nearly four decades in, the Supersuckers remain as sharp, biting and unpredictable as ever. Formed in 1988, the band is powered by Daly on bass and vocals, longtime guitarist “Metal” Marty Chandler and drummer Christopher “Chango” von Streicher. Produced in Atlanta by longtime friend Billy Joe Bowers, Liquor, Women, Drugs & Killing strips the Supersuckers down to their rawest essence as a three-piece powerhouse ripping through songs with wit, grit and reckless swagger.

The record spans the Motörhead-level punch of “Maybe I’m Just Messin’ With You,” the tongue-in-cheek rocker “Volunteer” and the slow-build-to-arena anthem “Meaningful Songs.” Darkly funny, melodically sharp and played with the conviction of a band that still has something to say, Liquor, Women, Drugs & Killing proves why the Supersuckers proudly call themselves the greatest rock ’n’ roll band in the world.

You don’t want to hope too much and keep expectations low,” Daly admits, “but I feel like this record has maybe seven singles on it. We have no business putting out a record this good this late in our career. It is what makes us the greatest rock n roll band in the world.”