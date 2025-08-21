Guerilla Toss Shares Anthemic New Single “CEO Of Personal & Pleasure”

Home News Juliet Paiz August 21st, 2025 - 3:31 AM

Guerilla Toss just dropped their new single “CEO of Personal & Pleasure,” and it’s one of their catchiest songs yet. The track will be on their upcoming album You’re Weird Now, out September 12 through Sub Pop.

The song is upbeat, punchy and full of life. Kassie Carlson says it’s about letting go of her inner critic and taking charge of her own happiness, even if it feels a little chaotic. That vibe comes through in the music, it’s fast, colorful and filled with energy. The synths buzz, the beat bounces, and the whole thing feels like a mix between a party anthem and a pep talk to yourself. Odd description but those who have listened know exactly what it means.

The video adds another layer to the fun. It’s quirky, bright, and a little trippy, showing off the band’s playful side. Instead of trying to look polished, it leans into being offbeat and strange, which fits the song perfectly. You can tell the band wants you to laugh, dance and maybe think about how silly life can be all at once.

“CEO of Personal & Pleasure” follows their other singles “Life’s a Zoo,” “Red Flag to Angry Bull,” and “Psychosis Is Just a Number.” Together, they’re painting a picture of an album that’s going to be loud, fun and unpredictable. Guerilla Toss will also hit the road starting September 12, playing shows all across the U.S. before wrapping up in Boston on October 19. This new track shows they’re ready to bring their weird, wild energy straight to the stage