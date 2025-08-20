Ryan Adams Tells Fans “No Shows In 2026”, Reveals He Will Record New Music And Write Books Instead

Home News Michelle Grisales August 20th, 2025 - 10:36 PM

Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams has announced via Instagram that he will not be touring in 2026, signaling a shift toward creative pursuits beyond the stage. In his post, Adams wrote, “No shows in 2026. I’m gonna finish a couple novels and an art book & record 2 brand new albums.”

The post continued with him expressing gratitude to fans following the successful fun of his tour in honor of the 25th anniversary of his album Heartbreaker.

“Thank you to everybody who has come to see the 25th anniversary Heartbreaker shows. I will miss you all so very much. And please keep me in mind and remember … it was YOU who made these songs special, not me. What an absolute honor it has been.”

The tour spans across North America, with stops in major cities including New York and Chicago, from May through October. Specifically, the tour began May 2, in Menlo Park, CA at The Guild Theater and will run through October 22, in Honolulu, HI at Hawaii Theater.

This announcement may mark Adams’s temporary withdrawal from live performances: he makes clear that all touring will pause in 2026, as he devotes time to writing novels, an art volume and producing two new records.

Adams also acknowledged his audience and fans’ importance toward his music. “It was YOU who made these songs special, not me,” he wrote. His promise to return with fresh creative output suggests that while the stage may rest for a year, his artistic pursuits are far from dormant.

