Memphis May Fire Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon August 17th, 2025 - 11:17 PM

Matty Mullins of Memphis May Fire.

Memphis May Fire have returned with the announcement of their fall 2025 tour dates. The tour will see them joined by three special guests including Rain City Drive, Nevertel and If Not For Me. The trek is in support of the band’s most recent album Shapeshifter which arrived back in March via Rise Records.

The tour will commence with a show in Pensacola, Florida on November 17 at Vinyl Music Hall. The remainder of the month will see them making stops in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Michigan and Illinois.

On December 1, the band will be playing Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin. Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Washington, California, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma and Missouri will be visited next prior to the tour’s ultimate conclusion on December 16 with a show at Ozark Music Hall in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets are available here.

Memphis May Fire Fall 2025 Tour Dates

11/17 — Pensacola, FL — Vinyl Music Hall

11/18 — Chattanooga, TN — The Signal

11/20 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall

11/21 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House Of Blues

11/22 — Richmond, VA — The National

11/23 — Washington DC — The Howard

11/25 — Hartford, CT — The Webster

11/26 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

11/28 — Buffalo, NY — Electric City

11/29 — Detroit, MI — Majestic

11/30 — Chicago, IL — House Of Blues

12/1 — Madison, WI — Sylvee

12/3 — Boulder, CO — Boulder Theater

12/5 — Boise, ID — Treefort Music Hall

12/6 — Missoula, MT — Wilma

12/7 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

12/9 — San Luis Obispo, CA — Fremont Theater

12/10 — Riverside, CA — Riverside Municipal Auditorium

12/11 — Las Vegas, NV — The Portal

12/12 — Tucson, AZ — Encore

12/14 — Oklahoma City, OK — Tower Theatre

12/15 — Kansas City, MO — The Truman

12/16 — Fayetteville, AR — Ozark Music Hall

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi