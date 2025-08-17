Memphis May Fire Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Memphis May Fire have returned with the announcement of their fall 2025 tour dates. The tour will see them joined by three special guests including Rain City Drive, Nevertel and If Not For Me. The trek is in support of the band’s most recent album Shapeshifter which arrived back in March via Rise Records.
The tour will commence with a show in Pensacola, Florida on November 17 at Vinyl Music Hall. The remainder of the month will see them making stops in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Michigan and Illinois.
On December 1, the band will be playing Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin. Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Washington, California, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma and Missouri will be visited next prior to the tour’s ultimate conclusion on December 16 with a show at Ozark Music Hall in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets are available here.
Memphis May Fire Fall 2025 Tour Dates
11/17 — Pensacola, FL — Vinyl Music Hall
11/18 — Chattanooga, TN — The Signal
11/20 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall
11/21 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House Of Blues
11/22 — Richmond, VA — The National
11/23 — Washington DC — The Howard
11/25 — Hartford, CT — The Webster
11/26 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom
11/28 — Buffalo, NY — Electric City
11/29 — Detroit, MI — Majestic
11/30 — Chicago, IL — House Of Blues
12/1 — Madison, WI — Sylvee
12/3 — Boulder, CO — Boulder Theater
12/5 — Boise, ID — Treefort Music Hall
12/6 — Missoula, MT — Wilma
12/7 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory
12/9 — San Luis Obispo, CA — Fremont Theater
12/10 — Riverside, CA — Riverside Municipal Auditorium
12/11 — Las Vegas, NV — The Portal
12/12 — Tucson, AZ — Encore
12/14 — Oklahoma City, OK — Tower Theatre
12/15 — Kansas City, MO — The Truman
12/16 — Fayetteville, AR — Ozark Music Hall
Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi