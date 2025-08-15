Evan Rachel Wood Announces New Project Lenore Pink & New Song “Nest” Featuring Mike Garson

Home News Michelle Grisales August 15th, 2025 - 2:36 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

The Westworld actress and artist Evan Rachel Wood has officially stepped into the spotlight with her long-gestating music, releasing her new single “Nest” today under the pseudonym Lenore Pink. The emotional piano-driven track features a special arrangement by the legendary Mike Garson, best known for his work with David Bowie.

In a heartfelt Instagram video, Wood shared the story behind the release. “‘Nest’ is a song that some of you may have heard before,” she said. “I wrote it 11 years ago and it’s finally getting released. There’s actually going to be a real, recorded version of it for you guys, per your request.”

She revealed that the song was born out of a creative push from producer and songwriter Linda Perry, who played a pivotal role in her early music journey. “I have to send out a special thanks to my musical fairy godmother, Linda Perry,” Wood said. “Years ago, she heard me sing and took me to her studio and pushed me out of my comfort zone… She sent me a recording of some piano chords and said, ‘Here, make a song out of this.’ I ended up coming up with these lyrics and this melody — which is the song ‘Nest.’”

Wood also praised her longtime friend and collaborator Mike Garson, saying, “I want to thank my musical fairy godfather… He did an extraordinary piano arrangement on it.”

While “Nest” is the debut release, Wood confirmed that more original music is on the way. “It will be followed up with a three-song EP — all original music by me,” she explained, noting that the EP doesn’t have an official title yet.

“I don’t have a label or manager or anything like that. I’m really doing this on my own because I’ve been writing, and it just felt like the right time.” As for the name Lenore Pink, Wood said she’s been using it privately for years.

“I really deliberated over what I was gonna do, and I’ve had a pseudonym since high school that I’ve always made music under,” she said. “And I thought, ‘Don’t overthink it, just use the name you picked 20 years ago.’ So that’s what I’m doing.”